Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Wendt India Ltd, Max India Ltd and Anuh Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2025.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 16.91% to Rs 245.75 at 21-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 414 shares in the past one month.

 

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd soared 14.49% to Rs 61.22. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 432 shares in the past one month.

Wendt India Ltd spiked 13.99% to Rs 12816.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2555 shares in the past one month.

Max India Ltd exploded 10.98% to Rs 224.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8101 shares in the past one month.

Anuh Pharma Ltd added 10.01% to Rs 103.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29781 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

