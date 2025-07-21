Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Mastek Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and K.P. Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd spiked 11.27% to Rs 190.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd surged 9.83% to Rs 2736.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3896 shares in the past one month.

 

KIOCL Ltd soared 6.85% to Rs 310.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7799 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd added 6.46% to Rs 422.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

K.P. Energy Ltd rose 5.38% to Rs 540.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38073 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

