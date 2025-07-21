Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index loses recent momentum but holds on to 98 mark

Dollar index loses recent momentum but holds on to 98 mark

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The dollar index is losing momentum on Monday morning in Asia after coming off recently attained three and half week high but manages to stay supported above 98 mark. Uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trumps tariff policies are seen dragging the currency lower alongside worries about US fiscal and debt situation. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident the US could secure a trade deal with the EU, but said August 1 was a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in. Investors will continue to closely monitor the news US tariff policies. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that policymakers should cut interest rates in the July meeting to boost a job market that looks to be weakening, further contributing to downside in the greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is currently quoting almost flat at 98.19. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are marginally higher at $1.1675 and $1.3430 respectively.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Cooperative Banks need a renewed focus on governance, professional management, and strong internal systems

India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

