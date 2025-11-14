Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 1.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 213.15 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 1.32% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 213.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales213.15215.38 -1 OPM %14.9215.09 -PBDT37.3138.09 -2 PBT29.0230.01 -3 NP23.1023.41 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content