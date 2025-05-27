Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 46.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 205.86 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 46.62% to Rs 26.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 205.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.14% to Rs 94.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 827.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 778.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales205.86202.68 2 827.05778.27 6 OPM %16.8715.14 -15.6714.73 - PBDT41.4136.38 14 151.31130.15 16 PBT33.6028.66 17 119.43104.24 15 NP26.5849.79 -47 94.43109.98 -14
