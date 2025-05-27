Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Citadel Realty & Developers declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.74% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.870.79 10 3.543.17 12 OPM %83.9191.14 -89.2791.80 - PBDT0.360.36 0 1.571.53 3 PBT0.360.36 0 1.571.53 3 NP0.260.28 -7 1.171.15 2
