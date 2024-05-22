Business Standard
Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 202.68 crore
Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 194.96% to Rs 49.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 202.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.88% to Rs 109.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 778.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 647.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales202.68174.95 16 778.27647.18 20 OPM %15.1414.24 -14.7313.49 - PBDT36.3827.27 33 130.1594.01 38 PBT28.6621.42 34 104.2470.29 48 NP49.7916.88 195 109.9855.58 98
First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

