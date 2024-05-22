Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 202.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 97.88% to Rs 109.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 778.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 647.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 194.96% to Rs 49.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 202.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.88% to Rs 109.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 778.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 647.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.