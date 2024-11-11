Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 448.95 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 73.50% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 448.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 432.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales448.95432.99 4 OPM %1.634.65 -PBDT14.0528.20 -50 PBT7.7023.43 -67 NP4.7217.81 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content