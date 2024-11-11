Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 448.95 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 73.50% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 448.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 432.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales448.95432.99 4 OPM %1.634.65 -PBDT14.0528.20 -50 PBT7.7023.43 -67 NP4.7217.81 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 11-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Flipkart wishmasters delivering orders on EVs

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

PremiumWill Lansing, chief executive officer (CEO) of FICO

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon