IndiGo suspends flights to Copenhagen, reduces Manchester, London services

India's largest airline, IndiGo , on Wednesday announced adjustments to its long-haul flight schedule, including suspension of flights to and from Copenhagen, due to operational and airspace constraints. As a part of the schedule adjustment, the airline said that starting February 17, it will suspend all its operations to and from Copenhagen until further notice. Additionally, from February 7, it will reduce its Delhi-Manchester services from five flights per week to four flights per week, and further to three flights per week from February 19. "This scale adjustment was originally planned to be introduced in the summer schedule 2026. However, it is being executed earlier to ensure reliability to the rest of IndiGo’s long-haul operations," the airline said.

It further added that from February 9, its Delhi-London Heathrow services will be adjusted from five times a week to four weekly flights for the current winter schedule.

The airline's statement comes as it aims to restore operational stability and avoid cancellations after February 10, following widespread disruption caused in December 2025. IndiGo said that the changes are being made to ensure seamless and reliable operations for the convenience of its customers.

It added that it is reaching out to the affected customers to offer alternative flights or issue refunds and compensation.

The reason for flight reductions

IndiGo said that recently, its widebody operation has faced external operational constraints from continuously changing airspace constraints due to geopolitical circumstances and congestion at airports both in India and abroad. These constraints, the airline said, have significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft.

"With the objective of avoiding inconvenience to customers due to misconnections and cascading delays, IndiGo has decided to take some immediate measures to restore operational reliability in terms of on-time performance for its widebody operation," the airline said.

The statement also comes a day after IndiGo extended the cancellation of flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent until February 28, citing escalating tensions in Iran.