Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.01% to Rs 16.45 croreNet profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.01% to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.4519.13 -14 OPM %1.161.25 -PBDT0.130.10 30 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.030.03 0
