Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit declines 97.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 47.43 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 97.14% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.4365.79 -28 OPM %6.6066.88 -PBDT5.8843.52 -86 PBT1.1138.75 -97 NP1.1138.75 -97
