Multiplus Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Multiplus Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.39 3 OPM %95.0097.44 -PBDT0.380.38 0 PBT0.380.38 0 NP0.380.38 0
