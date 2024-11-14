Synthiko Foils standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 5.46 croreNet profit of Synthiko Foils declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.466.03 -9 OPM %0.373.81 -PBDT0.040.18 -78 PBT0.010.14 -93 NP0.010.11 -91
