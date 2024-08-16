Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 20.95 croreNet profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 20.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.9518.96 10 OPM %1.530.90 -PBDT0.170.13 31 PBT0.100.05 100 NP0.100.04 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content