Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 2.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 2.27% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.408.9758.6565.556.586.305.745.414.304.40

