Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 71.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 84.58% to Rs 176.00 croreNet profit of Tanfac Industries rose 71.39% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 84.58% to Rs 176.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales176.0095.35 85 OPM %16.4516.39 -PBDT28.5216.81 70 PBT24.6415.13 63 NP19.3511.29 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content