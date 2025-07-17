Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Hotels standalone net profit rises 47.33% in the June 2025 quarter

ITC Hotels standalone net profit rises 47.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 737.09 crore

Net profit of ITC Hotels rose 47.33% to Rs 149.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 737.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 642.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales737.09642.24 15 OPM %32.2132.73 -PBDT273.53210.17 30 PBT200.75135.46 48 NP149.73101.63 47

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

