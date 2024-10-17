Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 1000.72 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms declined 8.66% to Rs 130.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 1000.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1008.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1000.721008.59 -1 OPM %17.5319.51 -PBDT184.16201.31 -9 PBT160.72178.72 -10 NP130.21142.55 -9
