Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese smartphone prices drop 45% in US as export volumes crash in June

Chinese smartphone prices drop 45% in US as export volumes crash in June

Chinese smartphone exports to the US plunged 71% in June, despite a 45% drop in average prices amid tariff tensions

Average prices of smartphones exported to the US fell 45% in June; Apple accelerates manufacturing shift to India as export volumes plunge.

Chinese exporters slash smartphone prices to the US by 45% in June amid persistent trade tensions, high tariffs, and Apple's shifting production to India. | Image: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese manufacturers are sharply cutting prices on products shipped to the United States in a bid to stay competitive amid ongoing trade tensions. According to new data from China’s General Administration of Customs, analysed by Nikkei Asia, the average price of smartphones exported to the US fell by 45 per cent in June compared to the same period a year ago.
 

Trump tariffs force exporters to slash margins

The reductions come as exporters attempt to absorb the impact of tariffs rather than lose ground in a key overseas market.
 
These price cuts come despite a recent agreement between Beijing and Washington to pause further tariff increases for 90 days to allow time for negotiations. Still, most Chinese goods continue to face a combined tariff rate of around 30 per cent, and smartphones remain subject to a 20 per cent tariff imposed earlier this year in response to the US fentanyl crisis. 
 
 

Chinese consumer electronics see price drops

Smartphones have seen steadily declining export prices since April, reversing a brief plateau in March.

Also Read

China solar exports, solar energy

China's stealthy solar exports stay one step ahead of US trade tariffs

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks slip from highs, dollar gains ahead of crucial 'tariff' week

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump raises base tariff to 15%, hints at 50% cap ahead of Aug 1 deadline

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 542 pts, Nifty at 25,062; IT, realty weigh

European Central Bank, ECB

EU's central bank to hold off on another rate cut to anticipate tariff blow

 
Other consumer electronics are following suit. Video game consoles recorded a 23 per cent drop in per-unit prices in June, while irons and pocket watches each declined by around 5 per cent. Out of 14 product categories reviewed, nine saw prices fall.
 
Nikkei noted that US consumers and businesses have continued to import Chinese products due to a lack of reliable alternatives in broader markets. However, even at lower prices, China’s export volumes have slumped.
 

Apple accelerates India shift as China falters

Smartphone shipments to the US dropped 71 per cent in June. In April, exports of Apple Inc’s iPhones and other mobile devices fell 72 per cent to just under $700 million—the lowest monthly figure since 2011, well below the overall 21 per cent drop in Chinese shipments to the US that month.
 
Meanwhile, Apple has accelerated the shift of iPhone manufacturing to India, its largest production hub outside China. Over the past year, China’s exports of phone components to India have quadrupled, according to customs data.
 
US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised Apple’s overseas manufacturing strategy and called on the company to bring iPhone production to the US. 
Still, not all export categories are seeing price cuts. Fireworks exports rose by 51 per cent in June, recovering from a sharp 75 per cent plunge in May, likely the result of delayed shipments finally clearing customs. Prices also increased for alarm clocks and scissors. 

US-China trade tensions persist

Despite ongoing talks, trade tension between China and the US remains high. Earlier this week, Beijing accused Washington of undermining recent trade talks in Geneva by imposing fresh sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co’s artificial intelligence chips.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet Chinese trade officials in Stockholm next week for two days of talks beginning Monday. The goal is to extend the tariff suspension beyond its current expiration on August 12.
 

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Europeans, Iranians meet as return of sanctions looms over nuclear deadlock

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Scotland visit for golf course launch blurs politics, business ties

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

French court to rule on Assad immunity over Syria chemical attack charges

Rafael, Tropical storm Rafael

Tropical storm kills 25, forces 278K to flee in the Philippines this week

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

US slams French Prez Macron's decision to recognise Palestinian state at UN

Topics : Apple iPhone Trump tariffs Trump tariffs on Chinese imports Chinese smartphones Trump administration US China trade war US China China US trade BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon