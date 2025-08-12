Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 409.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 85.91 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 409.52% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 85.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales85.9195.88 -10 OPM %3.856.52 -PBDT0.954.11 -77 PBT-3.010.27 PL NP1.070.21 410
