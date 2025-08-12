Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 53.57 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 27.19% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 53.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.5749.76 8 OPM %22.7933.08 -PBDT15.2319.70 -23 PBT14.3719.21 -25 NP10.2014.01 -27
