Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 15.37 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods declined 92.86% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.3713.14 17 OPM %7.167.38 -PBDT0.940.82 15 PBT0.370.36 3 NP0.020.28 -93
