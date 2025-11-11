Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 259.39 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 31.70% to Rs 40.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 259.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 224.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales259.39224.00 16 OPM %19.6217.45 -PBDT55.1841.74 32 PBT54.4641.06 33 NP40.5130.76 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

