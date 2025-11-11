Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 259.39 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 31.70% to Rs 40.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 259.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 224.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales259.39224.00 16 OPM %19.6217.45 -PBDT55.1841.74 32 PBT54.4641.06 33 NP40.5130.76 32
