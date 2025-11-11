Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterling Tools gains after Q2 PAT climbs 91% QoQ to Rs 17 cr

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sterling Tools rallied 4.34% to Rs 304 after the company reported a 91.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 8.24% QoQ to Rs 207.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit slipped 1.60% while revenue from operations fell 26.78% in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses fell 25.25% to Rs 196.47 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 262.86 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 78.78 crore (down 40.70% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 24.84 crore (up 3.71% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 37.39% year-on-year to Rs 14.43 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 9.50 crore during the quarter.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit fell 27.06% to Rs 26.17 crore on 29.28% decrease in revenue to Rs 399.99 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Sterling Tools manufactures high-tensile cold-forged automotive fasteners, catering to the passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, agri-equipment, and construction equipment segments. Through its subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), has also successfully ventured into the sunrise Electric Vehicle (EV) component sector.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

