TARC appoints Abu Dhabi- based contractor for its upcoming luxury residential projects

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
TARC has appointed Arabian Construction Company, headquartered out of Abu Dhabi, UAE, as the principal contractor for its luxury residential developments, TARC Kailasa, located in Central West Delhi & its upcoming development TARC 63A located in Gurugram.
TARC has taken this initiative for a time bound and state of the art construction of its developments through Arabian Construction Company which is known to deliver archetypal skyscrapers across UAE & India including some of the region's most iconic landmarks.
TARC Kailasa is -2.80 million square feet luxury residential development spread across five 40-storey towers. TARC 63A Gurugram is an upcoming project, estimated to have more than 1.80 million square feet of Iuxury residential development spread across five 45-storey towers.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

