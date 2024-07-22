Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 50.36 points or 0.82% at 6173.46 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 3.35%), Nava Ltd (up 2.77%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.5%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.77%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.49%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.34%), CESC Ltd (up 1.07%), and GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 0.99%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 4.51%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.13%), and RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 1.64%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 29.87 or 0.06% at 52511.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 19.21 points or 0.12% at 15901.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.8 points or 0.15% at 24494.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 130.59 points or 0.16% at 80474.06.

On BSE,1512 shares were trading in green, 1667 were trading in red and 186 were unchanged.

