Modison consolidated net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 145.16 croreNet profit of Modison rose 42.37% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 145.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.16122.48 19 OPM %12.718.29 -PBDT17.0510.26 66 PBT14.658.48 73 NP11.668.19 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content