Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 38.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 64.72 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 38.60% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 64.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.7289.23 -27 OPM %4.145.38 -PBDT3.644.92 -26 PBT2.273.95 -43 NP1.752.85 -39
