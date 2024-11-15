Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 15.57 croreNet profit of Tarmat rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.5724.70 -37 OPM %3.532.67 -PBDT0.560.46 22 PBT0.380.25 52 NP0.410.28 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content