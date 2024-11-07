Business Standard
Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Tashi India declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.14 -14 OPM %58.3350.00 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.070.10 -30

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

