Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Tashi India declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.14 -14 OPM %58.3350.00 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.070.10 -30
