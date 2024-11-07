Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 39.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.76% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Thacker & Company rose 39.33% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.520.71 -27 OPM %369.23276.06 -PBDT1.921.96 -2 PBT1.591.60 -1 NP6.204.45 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content