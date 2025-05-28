Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 142.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.04% to Rs 133.53 croreNet profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 142.75% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.04% to Rs 133.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.32% to Rs 25.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 553.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 539.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales133.53108.53 23 553.14539.12 3 OPM %8.187.62 -9.3613.77 - PBDT14.8010.53 41 64.1885.11 -25 PBT7.443.38 120 34.3955.54 -38 NP6.192.55 143 25.6141.52 -38
