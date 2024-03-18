Sensex (    %)
                             
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
SecUR Credentials Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2024.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd tumbled 6.95% to Rs 10.98 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58910 shares in the past one month.
SecUR Credentials Ltd crashed 6.63% to Rs 17.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Arihant Superstructures Ltd lost 5.01% to Rs 315.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11219 shares in the past one month.
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 638.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 366 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 31.58. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89263 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

