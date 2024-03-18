Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 6.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37018 shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Coforge Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 March 2024.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 6.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37018 shares. The stock increased 4.74% to Rs.909.00. Volumes stood at 24313 shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd recorded volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70434 shares. The stock gained 3.89% to Rs.456.55. Volumes stood at 97770 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.99% to Rs.592.90. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.68% to Rs.5,708.00. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55686 shares. The stock rose 0.40% to Rs.4,256.70. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News