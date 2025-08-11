Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 2021.49 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 5.63% to Rs 412.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 390.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 2021.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1578.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2021.491578.02 28 OPM %87.0192.94 -PBDT565.32535.32 6 PBT552.43523.95 5 NP412.13390.15 6
