Prakash Steelage standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 16.43 croreNet profit of Prakash Steelage rose 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.4316.77 -2 OPM %2.74-3.46 -PBDT0.610.33 85 PBT0.400.13 208 NP0.380.08 375
