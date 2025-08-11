Nirlon standalone net profit rises 17.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 163.00 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 17.22% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 163.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.00156.51 4 OPM %78.4076.85 -PBDT103.9492.00 13 PBT90.1677.90 16 NP58.4149.83 17
