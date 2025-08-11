Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

BEML reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 633.99 crore

Net Loss of BEML reported to Rs 63.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 633.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 634.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales633.99634.08 0 OPM %-7.57-7.89 -PBDT-50.35-58.12 13 PBT-70.08-74.94 6 NP-63.91-70.03 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

