Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 21.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 143.03 croreNet profit of Keltech Energies rose 21.63% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 143.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales143.03128.30 11 OPM %8.477.49 -PBDT12.8010.81 18 PBT10.999.07 21 NP8.216.75 22
