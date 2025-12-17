Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,500 cr

Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,500 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

On private placement basis

Tata Chemicals has allotted 1,50,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible debentures, having face value Rs 1,00,000/- each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore, for a tenor of 2 years 364 days, to identified investors on private placement basis, on the terms and conditions as mentioned in the transaction documents for the said issue.

The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.06% and have been issued based on multiple yield allotment method. The NCDs will be listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T's B&F vertical secures 'large' domestic orders

L&T's B&F vertical secures 'large' domestic orders

Shakti Pumps (India) corrects on profit selling

Shakti Pumps (India) corrects on profit selling

TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

India has ability to serve globally in area of AI application development and implementation

India has ability to serve globally in area of AI application development and implementation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon