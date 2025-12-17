Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 229.28 points or 0.27% to 84,450.58. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.50 points or 0.26% to 25,789.95.
The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.52%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,424 shares rose and 2,445 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.77% to 9.99. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,864.90, at a premium of 74.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,789.95.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 91.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 80.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index shed 0.55% to 869.95. The index fell 1.87% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Sobha (down 1.78%), DLF (down 1.49%), Anant Raj (down 1.45%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.98%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.65%) declined.
On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (up 1.04%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.46%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.07%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.20% after the company received an order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) for civil construction work on EPC Mode at Punauradham, Sitamarhi, Bihar.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels advanced 2.91% after the company said that it has signed an agreement to purchase new hotel assets in Kerala, which include a lakefront property named 'Purity' and a luxury houseboat named 'Discovery'.
