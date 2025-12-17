Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

Nifty below 25,800 level; realty shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with modest cuts in the early afternoon trade as investors assessed mixed cues from global markets and inconclusive U.S. jobs data, which failed to provide clarity on the interest-rate outlook. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 229.28 points or 0.27% to 84,450.58. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.50 points or 0.26% to 25,789.95.

The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.52%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,424 shares rose and 2,445 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.77% to 9.99. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,864.90, at a premium of 74.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,789.95.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 91.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 80.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index shed 0.55% to 869.95. The index fell 1.87% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 1.78%), DLF (down 1.49%), Anant Raj (down 1.45%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.98%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.65%) declined.

On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (up 1.04%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.46%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.07%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.20% after the company received an order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) for civil construction work on EPC Mode at Punauradham, Sitamarhi, Bihar.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels advanced 2.91% after the company said that it has signed an agreement to purchase new hotel assets in Kerala, which include a lakefront property named 'Purity' and a luxury houseboat named 'Discovery'.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

