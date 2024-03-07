Sensex (    %)
                        
Volumes spurt at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 10.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64054 shares
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2024.
IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 10.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64054 shares. The stock rose 9.09% to Rs.417.60. Volumes stood at 4.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd clocked volume of 6.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54581 shares. The stock lost 3.94% to Rs.1,891.15. Volumes stood at 42010 shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 14.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.90% to Rs.1,271.65. Volumes stood at 18.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Pidilite Industries Ltd registered volume of 27611 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9016 shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.2,914.60. Volumes stood at 34786 shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.376.50. Volumes stood at 39272 shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

