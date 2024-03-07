The EPC major announced that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured a significant order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the MHN TCPP PGC BGC Project (MTPBP), off India's West Coast.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new process gas compressor (PGC) modules at ONGCs Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locations along with the upgrade of existing facilities to enhance production.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.80% to trade at Rs 3,672.95 on the BSE.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant' contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.