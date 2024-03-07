Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

L&amp;T bags significant order for hydrocarbon business

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The EPC major announced that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured a significant order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the MHN TCPP PGC BGC Project (MTPBP), off India's West Coast.
As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant' contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.
The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new process gas compressor (PGC) modules at ONGCs Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locations along with the upgrade of existing facilities to enhance production.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
The company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.80% to trade at Rs 3,672.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Larsen &amp; Tourbon wins order for its hydrocarbon biz

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares gain

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Indian Automobile Retail Registers Robust 13% On Year Growth In February, Reports FADA

Tata Motors edges higher after Moody's affirms ratings with 'stable' outlook

Volumes spurt at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

Bajaj Finserv gains as subsidiary Bajaj Allianz reports good numbers in Feb

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon