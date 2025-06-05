Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 5000 cr

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 5000 cr

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

On private placement basis

Vedanta announced that the duly constituted Committee of Directors of the Company has approved the allotment of 2,40,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 2,400 crore (Series 1 Debentures), 1,75,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore (Series 2 Debentures), and 85,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 850 crore (Series 3 Debentures which together with the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures, collectively, Debentures) with total issue size aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

