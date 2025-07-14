Tata Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1073.7, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.38% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 6.71% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1073.7, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25036.9. The Sensex is at 82130.42, down 0.45%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 0.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55910.25, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.12 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1076.6, down 0.41% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 5.38% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 6.71% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 89.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content