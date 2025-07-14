Monday, July 14, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1483.9, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1483.9, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25036.9. The Sensex is at 82130.42, down 0.45%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 3.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36097.85, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.91 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1491.1, down 0.64% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 7.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 57.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with modest losses; Europen Mrkt declines

Barometers trade with modest losses; Europen Mrkt declines

Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging contract from SBI worth Rs 63 crore

Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging contract from SBI worth Rs 63 crore

Paramount Wires & Cables announces cessation of director

Paramount Wires & Cables announces cessation of director

Jhaveri Credits & Capital rise on securing solar panel supply orders

Jhaveri Credits & Capital rise on securing solar panel supply orders

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon