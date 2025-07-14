Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1483.9, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1483.9, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25036.9. The Sensex is at 82130.42, down 0.45%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 3.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36097.85, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.91 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1491.1, down 0.64% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 7.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 57.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
