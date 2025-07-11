Friday, July 11, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Synopsys

Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Synopsys

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

To collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions

Tata Elxsi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synopsys, a leader in silicon to systems design solutions, to collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions. The MoU was signed at the SNUG India 2025 event in Bengaluru by senior leaders from both companies.

The collaboration will provide customers pre-verified, integrated solutions and services that make it easy to design and deploy virtual electronic control units (vECUs), a cornerstone technology critical for efficient software development and testing in today's software-defined vehicles. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's engineering capabilities in embedded systems and integration with Synopsys' industry-leading virtualization solutions that are used by more than 50 global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to help reduce development complexity and cost, improve quality of software systems, and de-risk vehicle production timelines.

 

Together, the companies are already collaborating on programs with several global customers to enable vECUs, as well as software bring-up, board support package (BSP) integration, and early-stage software validation. These solutions are being deployed across vehicle domains such as powertrain, chassis, body control, gateway, and central compute, helping customers simulate real-world scenarios, validate software early, and reduce reliance on physical prototypes.

Through the collaboration, Synopsys and Tata Elxsi will further explore opportunities to scale and accelerate the deployment of electronics digital twins for multi-ECU and application specific systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound slides to two-week low against US dollar amid economic worries

Pound slides to two-week low against US dollar amid economic worries

Market under pressure; auto shares tumble

Market under pressure; auto shares tumble

India's primary energy demand to see CAGR expansion of 2.7% over next two and half decades

India's primary energy demand to see CAGR expansion of 2.7% over next two and half decades

Madhya Bharat Agro rises as Q1 PAT zooms 146% YoY to Rs 28 crore

Madhya Bharat Agro rises as Q1 PAT zooms 146% YoY to Rs 28 crore

Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon