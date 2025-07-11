Madhya Bharat Agro rises as Q1 PAT zooms 146% YoY to Rs 28 crore

Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 1.73% to Rs 425.40 after the company's standalone profit from continuing operation surged 145.64% year-on-year to Rs 28.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 11.48 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations jumped 104.48% year on year to Rs 409.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax was at Rs 44.14 crore in Q1 FY26, zoomed 145.90% year on year.
Total expenses increased 100.33% YoY to Rs 183.98 crore in Q1 FY26. Finance cost stood at Rs 6.58 crore (down 25.05%), employee benefit expense was at Rs 8.28 crore (up 47.85% YoY) during the period under review.
Madhya Bharat Agro Products, part of Ostwal Group, is engaged in the business of manufacturing fertiliser and chemical products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content