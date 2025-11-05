Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 918.10 croreNet profit of Tata Elxsi declined 32.52% to Rs 154.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 955.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales918.10955.09 -4 OPM %21.0627.89 -PBDT238.17325.85 -27 PBT214.72298.70 -28 NP154.82229.43 -33
