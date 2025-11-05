Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 5.07 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.075.77 -12 OPM %5.525.72 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.03 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless Q2 PAT falls 43% YoY to Rs 125 cr; revenue declines 11% amid weak demand

Maharashtra Seamless Q2 PAT falls 43% YoY to Rs 125 cr; revenue declines 11% amid weak demand

Lenskart Solutions IPO concludes with strong 28.26x subscription

Lenskart Solutions IPO concludes with strong 28.26x subscription

Nasdaq Sinks 1% as Tech and Gold Stocks Slide

Nasdaq Sinks 1% as Tech and Gold Stocks Slide

PHDCCI, Busan Chamber ink pact aiming to boost India-South Korea trade

PHDCCI, Busan Chamber ink pact aiming to boost India-South Korea trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon