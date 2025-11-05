Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 5.07 croreNet profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.075.77 -12 OPM %5.525.72 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.03 33
